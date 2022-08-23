Ajay Devgn drops mesmerizing picture from sets of 'Bholaa'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, shared a behind-the-scene picture from his upcoming directorial film 'Bholaa'.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Golmaal' actor shared the picture, which he captioned, "Bholaa. Sun.. Ready For Surya Namaskar."

In the picture, the 'Tanhaji actor can be seen facing backwards from the camera with a backdrop of the sunset.

Hands and a phone are in focus in the picture, as someone from the crew is taking the actor-director's picture.

'Bholaa' marks Ajav's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The film also casts Tabu alongside Ajay in a prominent role.

The movie, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Excited to return to the director's chair after 'Runway 34', Ajay added, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words- Lights, camera, action!"Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2', which will be out in theatres on November 18.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

