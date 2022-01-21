Ajay Devgn gets trolled after video of people carrying him to Sabarimala goes viral

A few days ago, Ajay Devgn visited the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala to offer his prayers to Lord Ayyappa. Several videos and pictures from his pilgrimage have been doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral clips, Ajay can be seen wearing a mandatory black ensemble and a 'mala' around his neck.

Reportedly, Ajay observed month-long pre-pilgrimage rituals ahead of his visit to Sabrimala Temple. From sleeping on the floor to eating vegetarian food, walking barefoot, and abstaining from consuming alcohol, Ajay strictly followed the rituals before his holy visit. Fans had lauded Ajay for taking this difficult vow. But now a video of Ajay is going viral on social media and this is why Ajay is being trolled on social media.

The video was shared by a local news channel in Kerala. People are reacting differently to this video. In the video, some people are seen carrying Ajay on their shoulders towards the temple. Ajay Devgn is seen walking towards the temple in a palanquin. Ajay went to the temple in a palanquin for some health reasons, the report said. But as soon as this video of Ajay went viral, people started trolling him.

Didn't Ajay, who was doing great action scenes in the film, have the strength to walk to the temple? This question has been asked by many users. One user has commented that it is better to visit the temple online than this. While a few trolled him by comparing his daredevil-like onscreen persona and then being unable to literally walk in real life, there were some who compared him to Vivek Oberoi who always walks whenever he visits the temple.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's work, he will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of the southern film 'Kathi'. The name of this Hindi movie will be 'Bhola'. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 and Siddharth Malhotra's Thank God. S. S. Ajay will also be seen in the movie 'RRR' directed by Rajmouli.