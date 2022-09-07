Ajay Devgn, Kajol and son Yug visit Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers

Ajay Devgn, Kajol and son Yug recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers.While Ajay made his way in with son Yug, Kajol entered seperately. They were heavily guarded as they made their way in. Ajay wore a classy blue shirt while Yug wore a yellow kurta. Kajol wore a gorgeous yellow saree and looked breath-taking. They were seemingly happy and Ajay could be seen bonding with Yug, while walking in and while offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. They also acknowledged the many fans who caught a glimpse of them at the Ganesh pandal.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has almost half a dozen projects in his kitty. After appearing in Rudra and Runway 34 this year, the actor will next be seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, which is up for a Diwali 2022 release. Immediately after that, he will be seen in Drishyam 2, an official remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.