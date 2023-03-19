Ajay Devgn shares glimpse of peppy track 'Paan Dukaniya' from 'Bholaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 : After 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo', the teaser of the new peppy track from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bholaa' is out.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay treated fans with the song video titled 'Paan Dukya' and captioned it "Paan Dukya... Opening Soon! #PaanDukya Teaser Out Now. #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch."

Paan Dukya... Opening Soon!#PaanDukya Teaser Out Now.#BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch#Tabu #VineetKumar @imsanjaimishra @raogajraj #DeepakDobriyal @IamLakshmiRai @RaviBasrur @Irshad_Kamil @TheKkakapoor pic.twitter.com/U4ADY6MqOo— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2023

The song features Deepak Dobriyal. And in the video, a woman can be seen teasing men around with her on the peppy beats and the face of the actor is not revealed.

The full song is to be out on March 20.

Recently, the emotional song 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo' was released, which showcased the heart-rending relationship between the character played by Ajay and his 10-year-old daughter on screen.

Talking of how the emotional journey of this one song alone left him tinged with sadness, Ajay said, "There is no bond more sacred than one that is between a parent and a child. And, the entire journey of Bholaa has just one meng, one quest. It is his desire to get united with the daughter who has been separated from him at her birth because of circumstances. Not knowing how he will tackle the actual meeting between him and his child, this man (Bholaa) has gone through a decade of the most trying circumstances and held himself from 'breaking' because he knows at the end of it, he will get a chance to meet his child. If you listen closely to 'Aadha Main Aadhi Vo', you will realise how strong this bond between father and daughter is. The song is bound to bring tears to those listening in. It is just very emotional.''

Aadha Main Aadhi Vo is sung by B Praak with lyrics from Irshad Kamil. The song is composed by Ravi Basrur.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu played pivotal roles in the movie.

