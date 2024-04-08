Ajay Devgn shares video on SA Rahim's journey before 'Maidaan' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : As the much-awaited film, 'Maidaan', approaches its release date, actor Ajay Devgn shared a video where he spoke about the significance of legendary coach SA Rahim and why his story is important for everyone to learn about.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video on Monday, offering viewers insight into the life of the renowned coach SA Rahim.

Sharing the post the actor wrote a caption that read, "This EID, get ready to celebrate an inspiring legacy of #SyedAbdulRahim. It's time to honor his untold & remarkable journey of courage, patriotism, and dedication. Maidaan in cinemas 10th April! Reserve your seats now!"

Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10.

