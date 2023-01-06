Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan postponed to May 12

Last year, Ajay Devgn had announced that his sports drama ‘Maidaan’ will hit the screens in February 2023. However, the film has been delayed by three months i.e May. Maidaan is touted to be one of Ajay’s best performances till date, and the team has shown immense confident on the film’s content through the pandemic. The VFX work is going on in full swing to recreate the era gone by, as the film's core team wants to create an uncompromised cinematic experience of this sport drama for the viewers

Backed by Boney Kapoor, ‘Maidaan’ is based on the real life story of Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950. According to a news portal, ‘Maidaan’ will now hit the screens on May 12, 2023. It will clash at the box office with Divya Khosla Kumar’s ‘Yaariyaan 2’.