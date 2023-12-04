Ajay Devgn suffers eye injury while filming for Singham 3

Ajay Devgn has been injured on the sets of Singham 3, aka Singham Again, a new report has claimed. The actor is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai with director Rohit Shetty. A report has revealed the team was shooting an action-packed scene for the film in Mumbai last week when the fight scene took a wrong turn, leaving Ajay injured. A doctor was immediately called in and Ajay took a break before he returned to complete the shoot. “Rohit was filming a combat scene that had Ajay taking on the baddies. A move landed incorrectly hitting the actor in the face, and unfortunately, his eye was impacted. Naturally, it was a cause of alarm, and a doctor was immediately summoned to the set,” a source told Mid-Day. “

The shoot had to be wrapped that day as the unit was to shift to Film City the next day. So, while Ajay took a short break as the doctor attended to him, Rohit canned some portions with the on-screen goons. The actor resumed work in a few hours, and the scene was completed that very evening,” they added. Singham 3, will have Ajay, Ranveer, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan reprising their roles of Singham, Simmba and Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone has joined the force as DCP Shakti Shetty. Her look was very well received by the fans. It seems she plays a cop with a spunky side to her. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is also a new addition. He will play ACP Satya Pandey. As per reports, Sonu Sood will be seen as DCP Prem Shekhawat, Prakash Raj as ACP Kashinath Prasad and Fardeen Khan will play the lead antagonists. Siddharth Jadhav is also a part of Singham Again. He will play Inspector Santosh Tawade.