Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' gets new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Moviegoers have to wait a little longer for the release of Ajay Devgn and Tabu's highly anticipated film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' as makers have announced a new release date.

Earlier slated for release this April, the romantic drama is now set to hit cinemas on July 5.

Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is an epic musical romantic drama spanning across 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023.

The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023, and will be a multi-language release.

The original soundtrack for the film has been composed by the renowned and celebrated music director M. M Kreem.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

NH Studios presents, A Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios).

The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Director Neeraj Pandey is known for some critically acclaimed films like 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', 'M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Baby' and 'Aiyaari'.

