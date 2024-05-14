Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ sneak peek at Cannes Bharat Pavilion

Mumbai, May 14 The upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’, which stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles, is set to offer a sneak peek at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

The makers of the film will unveil a sneak peek at the Bharat Pavilion of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 17.

The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey of ‘A Wednesday’ and ‘Special 26’ fame. It promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride as it traces the journey of love spanning 23 years. It sheds light on the complexities of mature love, exploring themes of enduring companionship and unwavering devotion.

Oscar-winning composer M. M. Keeravani has composed the music for the film.

Producer Shreyans Hirawat of NH Studioz said in a statement: "While I would be at the Cannes film market with our next few interesting line-up of films, I am thrilled to share a glimpse of 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', exclusively at the Bharat Pavilion for Cannes delegates. It would be nice to see the reaction from film aficionados and industry professionals.”

Produced by Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), and Sangeeta Ahir, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is scheduled to debut in theatres on July 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor