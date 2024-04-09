Ajay Devgn to Rashmika Mandanna, celebs share heartwarming wishes on Gudi Padwa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : On the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and extended heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ajay Devgn extends heartfelt Gudi Padwa wishes to his fans and followers.

On this auspicious occasion, Sunny Deol wished everyone luck, success, and happiness.

Taking to X, Sunny Deol wrote, "Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navrati, Ugaadi, Navreh and Cheti Chand. May this new year bring luck, success and happiness for us all. #Ugadi #HinduNavVarsh."

Extending greetings to Gudi Padwa, Preity Zinta posted on her X, "May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you happiness, prosperity, and success. Wishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous New Year! Happy Gudi Padwa! #GudiPadwa #NewYear #Ting."

Suniel Shetty penned a message on X, which read, "Happy Gudi Padwa to all! Wishing for joy, prosperity, and countless blessings on this auspicious day. Let's embrace new beginnings with optimism and spread positivity everywhere we go. #GudiPadwa."

Randeep Hooda shared a positive message and wished everyone to celebrate this day full of hope and energy.

"As you all hoist the Gudi today, let's also raise our spirits high and fill the world with positivity and kindness. Wishing everyone a very happy #GudiPadwa. Also, warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navreh. May the #HinduNavVarsh be full of hope, energy, health and prosperity for all," he posted on Instagram stories.

Further extending the wishes, Sidharth Malhotra shared a motion video of Gudi, which is hoisted to celebrate Gudi Padwa.

The new bride in town, Kriti Kharbanda, took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself in a peacock green saree.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Wishing Everyone a Happy Ugadi!"

Rashmika Mandanna wrote on her Instagram stories, "Wishing you Happy Ugadi. hope this day is filled with blessings, laughter, and cherished moments with your loved ones."

Kajol shared the wish, which read, "WISHING YOU A BLESSED GUDI PADWA FILLED WITH HAPPINESS & PROSPERITY!"

Look at the other celebs post:

Marking the beginning of the traditional new year, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa', which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations, a special Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, and topped with upturned silver or copper vessels, street processions, dancing and festive foods like shrikhand puri.

Gudi Padwa coincides with the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and festivals like Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh, Cheti Chand and Ugadi that are celebrated in different parts of the country.

