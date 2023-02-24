Ajay Devgn to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood celebs extend birthday wishes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

On the occasion of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, several Bollywood actors took to their social media handles to wish the director.

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday, Regards Ajay Devgn."

Actor Humq Qureshi shared a picture with the 'Ram-Leela' director and wrote, "Love you loads Happy Bday #SanjaySir."

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir!! Wishing you a splendid year ahead."

Actor Manisha Koirala shared a snap and wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Sanjay...we love you loads...stay happy, healthy and genius just the way you are."

Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Happy happiest birthday bestest Sanjay sir..you are epic!!! Thank you for existing."

Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Happy Birthday to the grandest of them all!!! #SanjaySir."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 60 on Friday.

The director is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Bhansali is currently working on an upcoming web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Heeramandi' will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Basically, it is a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas which promises SLB's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

( With inputs from ANI )

