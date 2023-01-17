Ajay Devgn unveils Tabu's first look motion poster from 'Bholaa'

Actor Ajay Devgn, on Tuesday, unveiled the first look motion poster of actor Tabu from their upcoming action thriller film 'Bholaa'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the motion poster which he captioned, "Ek khaaki. Sau shaitaan. #TabuInBholaa."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CngVHSOB2np/

In the motion poster, Tabu could be seen donning a cop avatar and exuding major lady boss vibes.

Soon after Ajay shared the motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Tabu ji fir se ek baar Box office pe bawal machane ko taiyar hai," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Blockbuster loading."

Makers recently wrapped up the shooting of the film.

'Bholaa' is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi' and Ajay has directed it. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

Ajay has helmed the film, which will also feature Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobrial, Raai Lakshmi, and Makrand Deshpande in prominent roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

Meanwhile, Tabu recently gathered a lot of praises for her performance in the action film 'Kuttey'.

She will also be seen sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in a new film titled 'The Crew'.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

( With inputs from ANI )

