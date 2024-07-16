Ajay Devgn unveils teaser of song 'Jahan Se Chale The' from 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of song 'Jahan Se Chale The' from the movie.

The teaser features a jail scene from the movie. In this teaser, we see Krishna, played by Ajay, yearning to meet Vasu.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9eM_Dlve44/

Sunidhi Chauhan and Jubin Nautiyal have lent their voice to the song.

Hours after the teaser of the song was released, director Neeraj Pandey dropped a character poster of Ajay. Pandey introduced Ajay as Krishna.

"Introducing KRISHNA. Mercurial, impulsive yet a romantic," Pandey wrote on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9eoYMxMkhK/?igsh=ZHAxZ3R3b3NlZHE0

This intriguing caption by Neeraj Pandey highlights the nature of Ajay's character.

Presented by NH Studioz, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is a Friday Filmworks Production, produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia. The film is set for a theatrical release on August 2, 2024.

Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjreka are also a part of the film. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023.

Earlier it was scheduled to release on July 5 and compete with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action thriller Kill. However, the makers decided to postpone the film "on the request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity."

"Dear Friends, On request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New Release date to be announced soon," a post read on the official Instagram account of the production company.

