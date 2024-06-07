Ajay Devgn wishes his sister Neelam on birthday, shares glimpse from celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 : Actor Ajay Devgn shared a special post his sister Neelam Devgan on her birthday.

Ajay took to Instagram stories and posted of picture of his sister from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Happy birthday @neelamdevgan. All my love."

Neelam can be seen posing for camera at dinner table.

The picture also gives glimpse of birthday cake.

Not only Ajay but his wife and actor Kajol wished her sister-in-law on this big day.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram stories, Kajol wrote, "Happy happy birthday my darling(c)neelamdevgan."

Talking about Ajay's work front, he is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film 'Singham Again'.

'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

Kajol, on the other hand, will be seen in action thriller, , which is titled, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens'.

After 27 years, Kajol and Prabhudeva are reuniting for Telugu director Charan Tej Uppalapati's directorial.

Directed and written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' is a pan-India film set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from Kajol and Prabhudeva, the cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta, and Aditya Seal, among others.

Apart from this, Kajol will be seen in 'Do Patti'.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor