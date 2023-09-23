Ajay Devgn wishes mother-in-law Tanuja on her 80th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday penned an adorable birthday wish for his mother-in-law Tanuja.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a picture on his stories and wrote, “Our constant source of joy and just pure positive energy. Happiest Birthday Tanujaji! Keep glowing as always. Love & Respect.”

Actor Kajol also dropped a sweet birthday wish for her mother.

She shared a video on Instagram which she captioned, “Eight decades of love, wisdom, and laughter! Happy Birthday to my incredible Mom!.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxhWMqIIJJ9/

In the video, she said, “Happy Happy 80th birthday mom. I can never thank you enough for everything you’ve taught me by example and still continue to do today. I love you to bits and pieces.”

Kajol also attached a few clips of her mother’s previous interviews to the video.

Veteran actor Tanuja Samarth was born on September 23, 1943. The timeless beauty made her acting debut at the age of 16, and won everyone's hearts with her acts in Bollywood. Her debut movie, "Chhabili," was released when she was 16 years old. "Memdidi" followed in 1962, and then got starred in numerous films. Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of 'Ek Baar Muskura Do', and got married to him in the year 1973. The couple shares two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be next seen in an upcoming untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2024.

Apart from that, he also has Rohit Shetty's 'Sigham Again', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor