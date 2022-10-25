Ajay Devgn's Diwali celebration reminds netizens of Big B's 'Mohabbatein'

On the occasion of Diwali, everyone did their best to light up not just their homes but also their social media feeds.

Like others, actor Ajay Devgn also treated fans by sharing a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his family.

He shared several pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, he is seen twinning in a white kurta with his boys -- his son Yug, and nephews - Aaman and Daanish Gandhi.

The last image is a feast for the eyes as it features Ajay posing with his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa, son Yug, sister Neelam and her sons Aaman and Daanish.

For the caption, the actor picked one of Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues in the film Mohabbatein.

"Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," Ajay captioned the post.

Reacting to the caption, a netizen commented, "Hahahha caption has a Big B connection. Loved it."

"Adorable family picture," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay's new film 'Thank God' is currently running in theatres. The film, which released on Tuesday, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

In November, he will be seen in 'Drishyam 2'. He also has 'Bholaa' in his kitty. The film marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

It is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor