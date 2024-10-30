Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha to debut with ‘Azaad’

Mumbai, Oct 30 Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan and the reigning queen of the 1990s Hindi cinema Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani are set to share the screen with Ajay in the upcoming movie ‘Azaad’ directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Abhishek is known for films like ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. The makers revealed the title of the film on Wednesday. Mounted to be an unforgettable experience, this exciting film marks the acting debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani.

The teaser of the film will be attached with the Diwali big releases including ‘Singham Again’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in theatres and audiences can experience this cinematic world, created by Abhishek Kapoor starting November 1.

‘Azaad’ promises to be another captivating cinematic saga. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is set for a grand release on the big screen in January 2025.

Meanwhile, this marks Abhishek’s first film in almost 3 years after ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’. Abhishek achieved his breakthrough with the musical drama ‘Rock On!!’ which starred debutants Farhan Akhtar and Prachi Desai alongside Arjun Rampal in lead roles.

The film opened to positive reviews from critics upon release, with praise for its novel concept, screenplay, soundtrack and performances of the cast; however, it emerged as an average commercial success at the box office. It won Kapoor the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

In 2013, he wrote and directed the ‘Kai Po Che’ starring the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in lead roles. The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’ (2008), and had its world premiere at the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival's World Panorama segment.

