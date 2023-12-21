Ajay reveals his dad Veeru Devgan was "gangster" before he became action director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 : On the latest episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan,' Ajay Devgn revealed how his father, the late action director Veeru Devgan started his career and was once also a street "gangster."

Ajay graced the 'Koffee' couch with filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

When host Karan Johar asked Ajay, "Do you think your father such a celebrated loved man Veeru Devgan that time in the industry got his dues that he truly deserved?"

Ajay instantly started narrating his father's story, he said, "Eventually. When he (Veeru Devgan) also started he ran away from his home in old Punjab, when he was 13 years old. He came to Bombay without a train ticket and was even put behind bars. He didn't have any work, no food to feed himself. Ajay added that one day someone helped Veeru by asking him to wash his cab every day if he wanted to sleep in it."

"He (Veeru Devgan) started from there and eventually became a carpenter. Then he became one of the gangsters in Sion-Koliwada area. He was a carpenter also and there were gang wars. One day a very senior action director Mr Ravi Khanna was passing by and there was this street fight going on. So, he stopped the car and called my dad after the fight and asked, 'What do you do?' and he said 'I'm a carpenter'. So, he said one nice line, 'Tu ladta acha hai, come and meet me tomorrow' and made him a fighter. So that's where he (Veeru) started from," Ajay added.

Veeru Devgan was a well-known action director in the film industry who worked in more than 200 films including Lal Baadshah, Mr Natwarlal, Phool aur Kaante and many more. He made his first directorial film 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' in the year 1999. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay will be next seen in producer Boney Kapoor's sports drama film 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', director Vikas Bahl's untitled supernatural thriller film, and in director Rohit Shetty's next 'Singham Again'.

