Ajay Singh Chaudhary on 'Swaran Ghar': I got so emotional during the narration

Mumbai, March 7 Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who is part of the show 'Swaran Ghar', says that he fell in love with the script when it was narrated to him and knew that he had to come on board.

"When I heard the story of the show, I was moved and got so emotional during the narration. The story is new. Swaran, who is played by Sangita Ghosh, is actually Sargun's (Mehta, actor-producer) nani's name and that has been given to the character. When you see the show, you will get to know why the title is Swaran Ghar. I am very excited to be part of this show," says Ajay, who was last seen on TV in the show 'Tenali Rama' on Sab TV.

Talking about his role in 'Swaran Ghar', Ajay says: "My character's name in the show is Ajit Lamba and I am a very important part of Swaran and Kamal Jeet's life. As the story moves forward, you will get to know the importance of my character. The show outlines a situation in our society that we get to see, listen and experience. My character hasn't been explored yet on TV but it is one that everyone can relate to. It is challenging and important to the storyline."

He shares a great bond with the producer Sargun Mehta and has worked with her before as well.

"We have a very long association. We have worked together in 'Phulwa' on Colors in 2011-12. It's been almost 10 years. She is a great friend and like family to me. We share a great bond, one that I hope is for life. I am happy that she has become a producer and her first show 'Udaariyan' is a superhit. She is doing great work in films as well. While I was shooting in Chandigarh, I got to see that people respect her a lot and have given immense love to her films as well. I am very hopeful and sure that 'Swaran Ghar' would also get such love," he says.

While the show and another web series have been keeping him busy, Ajay is making sure to eat healthy and remain fit.

"My fitness funda is that eat in limit. However, for the past one or two months, I have been on my toes literally all the time! I have a web series that I need to complete and now I have a commitment to Swaran Ghar as well. I have been travelling a lot for the past month and shooting at different places. Still, I try to go slow on carbs and take out at least one hour to work out," he says.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor