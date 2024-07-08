Ajaz Khan and CarryMinati Controversy: YouTuber Apologizes for Roasting Actor-Politician (Watch Video)

The 'Ajaz Khan Vs CarryMinati' controversy is in the spotlight once again. CarryMinati was recently seen apologizing to Ajaz for roasting him. Ajaz Khan took to Instagram and shared a video of him with CarryMinati, in which the YouTuber can be seen saying 'sorry' to the actor. The actor shared the video with a caption, "Maine Promise Kiya Tha Mere Bete Say Or Mere Fan's Say Aaj Maine Pura Kar Diya Aur (pathaan jaan se jaye Lekin Zuban se Nahi jaye).❤️💪🏻 Full Video Coming Soon."

Back in 2020, Carry made a video titled 'YouTube Vs Tiktok', in which he was seen roasting TikTokers in his signature way. Ajaz, who was making a lot of TikTok video back then, reacted to the video and bashed CarryMinati for taking a dig at TikTokers. The BB 7 star also threatened the YouTuber over his comments on the TikTok army. However, soon after this, Ajaz posted another video with his son, in which he was seen praising CarryMinati for his videos. Reportedly, he was heard saying that his son was crying all night saying that the YouTuber was not a bad person. Whether you are a gamer or not, we are sure you have come across the name 'CarryMinati' which is the online alias of Ajey Nagar one of the most popular and influential YouTubers in the Indian content creation space. He enjoys a huge fan following, primarily due to his comedy scripts and commentary videos. However, with his highly popular gaming livestreams, he has been an influential figure in the Indian gaming space as well. Despite being twisted in several controversies, CarryMinati has emerged with a successful career and a loyal fanbase.

Ajaz Khan is a well-known actor, in the entertainment industry. He has starred in movies such as Rakta Charitra and Allah Ke Banday and acted in several television daily soaps including Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. In 2013, Khan participated in Bigg Boss 7.He also appeared on the TV show Comedy Nights with Kapil which lead to controversy. His other films include Lakeer ka Fakeer and the Indian films Dookudu and Naayak. He has appeared in an Academy Awards promotion commercial. Khan was apprehended by NCB for the possession of 4.5g of banned substance. He was in Arthur Road jail for 26 months after which he was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India. He raised several concerns over the condition of jail from his time spent in it.

