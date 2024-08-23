AJIO launches hottest British fashion brand ASOS in India for the first time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : India's leading fashion e-tailer, AJIO, has just announced an exciting new launch that is sure to delight fashion enthusiasts across the country.

AJIO revealed on Friday that it has partnered with ASOS, the popular British fashion brand, to bring its iconic styles to India for the very first time.

Starting today, Indian customers can shop from over 3,000 fashion options offered by ASOS exclusively on AJIO. The collection includes a wide range of ASOS's own brands, such as ASOS Design (for both menswear and womenswear), ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, and Miss Selfridge.

The brand also plans to expand its offerings to 20,000 options within a year, with new launches every month.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Vineeth Nair, CEO of AJIO, shared, "Indians are exposed to global fashion trends and pop culture now more than ever. With a growing appetite for international brands, ASOS is perfectly poised to tap into the Indian market with India's favourite online fashion destination, AJIO, catering to young Indian shoppers looking for the latest in global fashion. This addition further strengthens AJIO's repertoire of top exclusive international brands, enabling us to deliver the best of fashion from around the world."

Jose Antonio Ramos, CEO of ASOS, added, "AJIO's strong presence and understanding of the Indian consumer make them the perfect partner for ASOS as we work to bring the best style to fashion-lovers around the world. We're excited to launch our trend-led brands in India and see our iconic fashion resonate with AJIO's customers."

AJIO has been at the forefront of redefining India's fashion choices. Fuelled by an emerging premiumization trend, the demand for international brands has increased significantly.

In the last two years, the international brand portfolio on AJIO has scaled up 2X, and the brand continues to sustain the momentum with new additions like ASOS.

Shopping sentiment is at an all-time high, with customers looking to upgrade their fashion choices. There has been an emerging trend of premiumization and increasing Average Basket Value (ABV) on AJIO in the last couple of years. This has grown further in the last year, with a significant increase in branded merchandise sales on the platform. With exclusive brands like GAP, Diesel, Superdry, GAS, Armani Exchange and much more, AJIO has commanded a strong position as the ultimate destination to shop the biggest brands in the world.

AJIO has planned a 360-degree media launch campaign across online and offline channels to promote ASOS. The brand will also unveil a groundbreaking Mixed Reality experience in the coming days, offering an interactive showcase of its trendy products.

