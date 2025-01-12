Ajith Kumar celebrates third-place finish at Dubai 24H racing event; receives love from fans and celebs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar achieved a proud moment as he finished third in the Dubai 24H racing event on Sunday.

The actor's win was lauded by fans and his celebrity friends alike. Actor R. Madhavan, who was present at the venue, took to his Instagram to share his excitement. The '3 Idiots' actor posted a picture of Ajith waving the Indian flag and wrote, |What a man.. as he says " DREAMS DO COME TRUE " .. an incredible real HERO..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Madhavan also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the moment Ajith celebrated his win with fans and fellow racers, calling it a proud moment for India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who worked with Ajith on 'Good Bad Ugly', also celebrated the victory by sharing a video of Ajith with his son and teammates. "You made India proud. We love you, sir," wrote Ravichandran on X.

You made India proud💥💥💥💥💥💥🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 We Love u sir. We are all proud of you dear sir🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡🫡 #AjithKumar racing 🌟💥❤️‍🔥🙏🏻🫡 pic.twitter.com/I1XWtE86ds— Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) January 12, 2025

Actor Sivakarthikeyan also took to his X account and praised Ajith's determination. "Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir."

Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir 👏👏 🏆 👍❤️❤️#AjithKumarRacing pic.twitter.com/YQ8HQ7sRW2 — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 12, 2025

Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya, who is known for his love of racing, congratulated Ajith on his journey and win, posting, Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud."

Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win ! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud. #AjithKumarRacing #24HDubai2025 pic.twitter.com/UQqh4uGzVj— chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) January 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar will next be seen in 'Good Bad Ugly'. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is set to hit theatres on April 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor