Ajith Kumar's efforts on racetrack to be made into docu-film; to hit theatres on May 1 next year

Chennai, Dec 30 Actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the racing track are now being made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 next year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay will be directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them.This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star said.

The move, sources say, will also be an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

A source close to the actor told IANS, "Until the 1983 World Cup, when a youngster called Kapil Dev-led India to win the trophy, cricket too was considered an elitist game. Similarly, we are hoping that this will popularise motorsport in India as well."

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source also informed that director Vijay would also be filming the upcoming races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be included in the docu-film.

"The docu film will be presented in theatres like any film as two halves with each half comprising of 45 minutes. We are also looking at releasing this docu-film on OTT as well. The version on the OTT will be an extended one and will be released much later," informs the source.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, actor Ajith Kumar was honoured with the prestigious 'Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025' award in Venice, Italy.

The 'Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025' is presented in honour of entrepreneur and racing driver, the late Philippe Charriol, by SRO Motorsports Group, considered to be a global leader in GT racing.

The award was seen as a fitting recognition to actor Ajith Kumar, who chose to realise his dream of becoming a car racer this year. He announced his team Ajith Kumar Racing, which made the country proud by participating in at least four demanding international racing championships and winning several laurels. Interestingly, Ajith Kumar did not stop at just owning the team and chose to participate in races along with other members of his team.

