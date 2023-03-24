Ajith Kumar's father passes away, Kamal Haasan pays tribute

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 : Actor Ajith Kumar's father P Subramam died on Friday morning in Chennai. He was 85.

The news of his demise was shared by Ajith's manager Suresh Chandra on social media.

According to a statement issued by his sons, P.S. M died in his sleep following a long illness.

The statement said that they were grateful for the care and support that was provided to PS M over the years by medical professionals and family members when he suffered from a "debilitating stroke" four years ago."We are comforted at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in," the statement added.

Members from the film industry including Kamal Haasan and Prasanna paid heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar's family.

tmpi #Ajithkumar avrkllinnn appaa tiru. cuppirmnniym mrraint ceyti keettttu vruttmttainteennn. tntaiyai illlntu vaattum ajit kumaarukkum avrtu kuttumpttaarukkum ennntu irngklaiyum aarrutlaiyum terivittukkollkirreennn.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 24, 2023

Superstar Vijay was seen visiting Ajith at his residence to pay his respects. Videos of the actor visiting Ajith's house have been widely shared on social media.

Actor GM Sundar in a tweet said: "My deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with your loved one, and may they rest in peace."

"Deepest condolences to #AjithKumar sir and his family upon the passing away of his father Mr Subramam. May the departed rest in peace #omshanthi," actor Prasanna wrote on Twitter.

Deepest condolences to #AjithKumar sir and his family upon the passing away of his father Mr Subramam. May the departed rest in peace #omshanthi — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) March 24, 2023

P Subramam is survived by his wife Mohini and three sons, Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and l Kumar.

