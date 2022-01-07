Ajith Kumar's 'Valimai' postponed amid Omicron surge

The release date of Ajith Kumar-starrer upcoming Tamil language film 'Valimai' has been postponed amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, fuelled by the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the makers of the film shared a statement confirming the same.

"Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions," the statement read.

The makers noted, "Given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film 'Valimai' until the situation normalizes. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon!"

The trailer of the film that also stars Huma Qureshi in a key role, was released on December 30.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, 'Valimai', a Tamil film was scheduled to release on January 14, 2022, during the Pongal holiday frame.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor