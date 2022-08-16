Ajith to shoot in Arakku Valley for '#AK61'?

Chennai, Aug 16 If rumours doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, actor Ajith Kumar is to next shoot at the scenic Arakku Valley in Vizag for his upcoming heist thriller that is being directed by H Vinoth.

The grapevine has it that Ajith will be shooting for the climax of the film in Arakku Valley for a week.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #AK61, has a plot that revolves around a bank heist.

The unit had erected a giant set resembling Chennai's popular landmark Mount Road in Hyderabad where certain important scenes of the film were shot in its previous schedules.

Rumours suggest that Ajith, who recently chose to take a break from shooting by going on a riding expedition in Europe and then following it up with participation in a shooting competition, is refreshed and eager to shoot.

The last schedule of the film is yet to get over. Once the film is done, Ajith is expected to move on to his next project, which is to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

