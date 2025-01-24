Ajith wanted to wrap up films fast as in race, anything could happen, says Magizh Thirumeni

Chennai, Jan 24 Director Magizh Thirumeni, who is directing actor Ajith Kumar's eagerly-awaited film 'vidaa Muyarchi', has now disclosed that actor Ajith Kumar, who is now on the racing circuit competing in International racing tournaments, had told him that he wanted to wrap up all his film commitments before he went to race because so many people were dependent on him, including his producers who had invested money on his films.

.

In an interview to a channel, Magizh Thirumeni said, "A couple of weeks before he was to head to the race, we were beginning to wrap up the film. Ajith had gone for practice sessions then. He showed us some videos of his practice laps. Ajith had met with two accidents during the practice laps. When we saw the footage, all our hearts skipped a beat. The first accident was one big massive crash. Then there was another one."

Director Magizh then went on to say that he will never forget what Ajith said after that.

"He (Ajith) said, “Magizh, when I go to participate in this race, anything can happen,” Magizh recalled, making sure that the listeners understood what Ajith meant by that statement.

Then he went on to say, “When I go to participate in a race, anything can happen which is why I want to wrap up all my film commitments. So many people are dependent on me. There are two producers who have invested heavily on my films. The hard work of so many people who have worked on my films are dependent on me.”

Magizh then went on to say that Ajith had further said, “When I get back to the racing circuit and I have to press that accelerator, I have to press it a 100 per cent. If I press only 90 per cent, it means I haven’t done justice to that race. I don’t want to play it safe thinking I have two more films to finish.”

The director said that what Ajith said then gives him goosebumps even now when he thinks about it.

Director Magizh Thirumeni’s 'Vidaa Muyarchi' is all set to hit screens on February 6. The film, apart from Ajith, also features a host of actors including Trisha, Aarav, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor