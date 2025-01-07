Ajith's Car Accident: Superstar Actor's Porsche Crashes During Dubai Race Practice; Video Surfaces (Watch)

Superstar Ajith Kumar met with an accident while preparing for the Dubai 24-hour race. The actor, who had planned to begin his practice sessions for the race on January 7, lost control of his car during the first session, causing it to spin and crash on the track. Fortunately, Ajith emerged unharmed.

Ajith Kumar’s massive crash in practise, but he walks away unscathed.

Another day in the office … that’s racing!#ajithkumarracing#ajithkumarpic.twitter.com/dH5rQb18z0 — Ajithkumar Racing (@Akracingoffl) January 7, 2025

Suresh Chandra, his Manager, shared an update on the actor's health. "Ajith is unhurt, hale and healthy. He was driving at a speed of 180 km when this happened," he shared. The actor, who owns Ajith Kumar Racing, will be competing in the highly competitive Porsche 992 class alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Notably, Fabian Duffieux assumed the role of team manager for Ajith Kumar Racing in December.

The 24H Dubai race, which will mark Ajith’s racing firm’s debut in the world of competitive racing, holds great significance. The team has partnered with Bas Koeten Racing for technical and logistical support. Ajith, who returned to Chennai with his family after celebrating the New Year and his daughter Anoushka’s birthday in Singapore, is gearing up for an intense racing season ahead.