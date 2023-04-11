Akanksha Dubey death: Bhojpuri actress' family seeks CBI probe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 : A CBI probe has been demanded by the family members of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, who was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi.

Speaking to , lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi said, "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter. Akanksha's family members have demanded a CBI probe as they no longer trust the Varanasi Police. According to Akanksha's mother, singer Samar Singh used to harass Akanksha. Akanksha's family members believe that their daughter was murdered."

Samar Singh is an accused in Akanksha Dubey's alleged suicide case. Varanasi Police and Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation arrested him.

The 25-year-old actor was found hanging from the fan with a piece of cloth on March 26. She starred in several regional films, including 'Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' (Bhopuri) and 'Veeron ke Veer'.

