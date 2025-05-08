Akansha Kapoor reveals how playing a doctor in 'Gram Chikitsalay' changed her perspective on health

Mumbai, May 8 Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared how her portrayal of Dr. Prabhat in the show ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ had a profound impact on her personal approach to health and well-being.

In a candid conversation, she reflected on her previous tendency to ignore minor injuries or illness in the name of work. Akansha explained that her work ethic once led her to power through sickness, thinking rest and proper care weren't always necessary. However, her role as a doctor in ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ helped her see the error in this mindset.

Akansha told IANS, “I’ve done my share of jugaadu fixes—like ignoring a cut or fever because I had to shoot. I used to believe I’d be fine without resting or medication, which isn’t healthy. But playing Dr. Prabhat really changed my thinking. So yes, I used to be a bit of a jugaadu, but now I’ve come to appreciate the importance of proper care.”

When asked about her reason for choosing the project, Akansha shared that she was drawn to 'Gram Chikitsalay' because of the opportunity to portray a character that was both challenging and meaningful. She explained that the role of Dr. Prabhat allowed her to explore a fresh and impactful storyline, especially one centered around healthcare and the importance of self-care—something she had not always prioritized in her own life.

“Whenever I choose a project, I have a mental checklist—and Gram Chikitsalay checked every box. I had always wanted to work with TVF. Every time I’d enjoy a show, I’d find out TVF was behind it. Their writing is just so strong. Working with Deepak Sir, Arunabh Sir, and being associated with Prime Video was a big deal for me. It was also my first time working with Amol, which we had talked about before—so that was the final box ticked,” she shared.

Created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Prime Video’s series is written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Shrivastava and directed by Rahul Pandey.

"Gram Chikitsalay" is a drama that follows the inspiring journey of Dr. Prabhat (Anmol Parashar), a city-based doctor who sets out to revive an almost defunct Primary Health Centre in the remote village of Bhathkandi. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in pivotal roles.

The drama will premiere on Prime Video on May 9.

