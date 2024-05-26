Akansha Ranjan Kapoor plans for European holiday after 'MaayaOne' wrap-up

Mumbai, May 26 Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is busy with her Telugu film 'MaayaOne', shared her upcoming travel plans.

The actress said that she is looking forward to her "Euro trip" once she wraps up ‘MaayaOne’.

Akansha, who is known for ‘Guilty’, 'Ray', and ‘Monica, Oh My Darling’, told IANS that her next destination will be the snow-clad mountains and picturesque locales of Switzerland.

The actress said: “I’m planning to do a Euro trip after wrapping up ‘MaayaOne’. So this July or August, I will go to Switzerland since I've never been there."

Sharing some of her favourite destinations, Akansha told IANS: “I love small, quaint towns in Europe like Seville and also really love Prague."

When asked about her travel hacks, the actress said that she likes to travel light.

"I'm a very, very light traveller. I never carry more than one bag. I pre-plan every outfit and look, so I’m never overpacked or confused. I have little pouches with outfits, shoes, and jewellery for each day. It makes life much easier. Travelling light is the best," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor