'Akhanda 2' makers thank AP Govt for permission to hold film's premiere shows on December 11

Hyderabad, Dec 10 The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputuy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister For Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh for granting permission to hold the premiere shows of their film on December 11 and for permitting a price hike in tickets.

Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "Our heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri. @ncbn garu, Hon’ble Deputy CM Shri. @Pawankalyan Garu and Hon'ble Cinematography Minister Shri. @kanduladurgesh Garu for granting permission for Premiere shows on December 11th and issuing the GO for ticket pricing for #AKHANDA2. This timely support is a big boost in presenting this larger than life experience to our audience in the grandest way possible."

For the unaware, the film was originally scheduled to release on December 5. However, due to certain financial issues, its release got postponed at the last minute. Now, with all financial hurdles having been cleared, the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 12.

The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for release with a U/A certificate.

A teaser released a few days ago by the makers has only gone on to add to expectations. The teaser shows the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. The teaser then shows Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave." in his typical inimitable style.

The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased -- that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. The teaser him gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences awaiting audiences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are the cinematographers who have worked on the film, with Tammiraju being in charge of editing.

