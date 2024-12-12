Akhanda 2: Thandavam - Balakrishna and Boyapati Kick Start Shoot with Action-Packed Scene; Film Slated to Release On Dussehra on September 25, 2025

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna is joining forces once again with the Blockbuster Maker Boyapati Sreenu for their highly anticipated fourth collaboration, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam. This sequel to their previous smash hit, Akhanda, promises even more high-octane action and gripping drama. Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious 14 Reels Plus Banner, the film is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. After its launch recently, the regular shoot of Akhanda 2 has commenced today with Balakrishna joining on day one. In his usual style, Boyapati kick-started the shoot with a breathtaking fight sequence, supervised by renowned stunt masters Ram-Lakshman. The shoot is taking place in RFC, Hyderabad.

The makers on the occasion unveiled a video, showcasing a gripping moment from the launching event, where Balakrishna delivers a powerful dialogue- “Ee Nela Asurudidi Kaadu ra… Eshwarudidi... Parameswarudidi... Kaadani Thaakithe Jarigedi Thaandavam... Akhanda Thaandavam...” The intensity of the scene is amplified by the background score composed by Thaman, whose music adds an extra layer of energy and excitement. The video also reveals the film’s release on September 25, 2025 for Dussehra.

The film boasts a stellar cast, with more actors to be revealed soon. Boyapati Sreenu, aware of the immense anticipation surrounding the sequel, is ensuring that Akhanda 2 lives up to the hype. With careful attention to detail during pre-production, he will continue this approach throughout the production process. The movie will also feature a talented team of technicians, including music sensation S Thaman, cinematographer C Ramprasad, editor Tammiraju, and art director AS Prakash. Akhanda 2 is set to release across India, marking its Pan India debut for both Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu.