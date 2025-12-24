Akshara Gowda's first look as Vaadi Kanthamma from Sudheer Anand's 'Hai Lesso' released

Hyderabad, Dec 24 On the occasion of actress Akshara Gowda's birthday on Wednesday, the makers of director Prasanna Kumar Kota's 'Hai Lesso' disclosed that the actress plays a character called Vaadi Kanthamma in their film and also released her character's first look poster.

Taking to his X timeline, producer Siva Cherry shared the first look poster of the actress and wrote, "In a world ruled by men, she rules the game. Team #HaiLesso wishes the elegantly fierce #AksharaGowda a very Happy Birthday. Get ready to meet her as the fearless ‘VADDI KANTHAMMA’ on the big screens soon."

Sudheer Anand, popularly known as Sudigali Sudheer, plays the lead in the film, which has been produced by Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under the banner Vajra Varahi Cinemas. While the film marks the production house's debut into production, it happens to be Sudheer Anand's fifth film as a hero.

Set against a rural backdrop, the film will see Sivaji, who impressed with his intense performance in the film 'Court', playing the villain. The first look, which has already been released, received a warm response.

The title 'Hai Lesso' has been derived from a colloquial expression commonly used in farming communities, giving it an authentic rural touch. It may be recalled that the title logo of the film was shaped like a ship with a female leg forming the letter ‘S’. A mysterious figure holding a weapon could also be spotted in the poster.

Natasha Singh and Naksha Sharan are playing the female leads in this film, which also features a host of actors including Motta Rajendran and Getup Srinu.

The film boasts of a young and talented technical team. Anudeep Dev is scoring the music for this film, which has cinematography by Sujatha Siddharth. Chota K Prasad is the editor of the film for which Brahma Kadali serves as the production designer. Chinta Srinivas has served as the writer for this film, which has Ranjitha Guvvala as its costume designer.

Hai Lesso is slated to hit theaters in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

