Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani Share a Special Update About Welcome to the Jungle
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 5, 2025 11:45 IST2025-11-05T11:44:42+5:302025-11-05T11:45:56+5:30
Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani have shared an exciting new update from the much awaited action comedy, Welcome To The Jungle. The duo offered a sneak peek into a popular song from the blockbuster Welcome franchise. Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note, giving a special shout out to his Welcome co-star, Katrina Kaif.
He wrote,"From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback,18 years and still an all time favorite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha and I bring you 'Welcome to the Jungle'...Never forgetting our queen Katrina."Presented by Base Industries Group 'Welcome To The Jungle,' produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan.