Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani Share a Special Update About Welcome to the Jungle

Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani have shared an exciting new update from the much awaited action comedy, Welcome To The Jungle. The duo offered a sneak peek into a popular song from the blockbuster Welcome franchise. Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note, giving a special shout out to his Welcome co-star, Katrina Kaif.

He wrote,"From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback,18 years and still an all time favorite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha and I bring you 'Welcome to the Jungle'...Never forgetting our queen Katrina."Presented by Base Industries Group ‘Welcome To The Jungle,’ produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and directed by Ahmed Khan.