Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi all set to light up 'Selfiee'

Mumbai, Jan 12 The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film 'Selfiee' made the announcement of the film through a special teaser on Wednesday.

The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film 'Driving License', directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Akshay took to his instagram to share the teaser, which starts off with him playing a bulbul tarang before it jumps into a celebratory mood replete with colours, song and dance featuring Emraan as well.

Akshay wrote in the caption, "Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!"

'Selfiee' will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta. The film, which will soon go on floors, will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames' debut in Hindi cinema production.

