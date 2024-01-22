Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Skip Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Extend Respect in Video Message

Today, the long-awaited Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony concluded at 12:39 IST at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi. Several notable figures from the Bollywood industry were in attendance for this significant event. Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan graced the occasion. Although Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were invited, their busy schedules unfortunately prevented them from attending. However, they expressed their respect through a video, which has since gone viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan team have a message for their supporters and well-wishers ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The actors greeted the people of India through a video message on Monday.

Akshay Kumar said, “Namaskar. I am Akshay Kumar along with my friend Tiger Shroff. Together, we greet you all with the mantra Jai Shri Ram. Today is an auspicious occasion for the followers of Lord Rama. After hundreds of years, our God would come back to his home.” To this, Tiger Shroff added, “We dreamed of this occasion for many years. I am glad and honored that we all will witness the grand occasion. Let us all light diyas in our homes and celebrate the occasion for Lord Rama.”

Due to prior work commitments, Akshay Kumar, who was also invited to the historic Ram Mandir inauguration on Monday, may not be able to make it.