Akshay Kumar Announces His Telugu Debut with Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa'

Akshay Kumar is all set to make Telugu debut with 'Kannappa'. Akshay Kumar took X (Twitter) to announces this big news. On Tuesday Akshay had a meet with Vishnu Manchi and Mohan Babu to discuss about movie. Vishnu earlier tweeted, "The #kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! #akshaykumar #telugufilmindustry. “

He re posted a video on his account and said, "Thank you Vishnu Manchu for such a warm welcome and making me a part of your #Kannappa journey. Jai Mahakaal."

Thank you @iVishnuManchu for such a warm welcome and making me a part of your #Kannappa journey. Jai Mahakaal 🙏🏻 https://t.co/igns359rxl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 16, 2024

Akshay Kumar was recently featured in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. Singham Again, Sky Force, and Welcome to the Jungle are some of his upcoming projects. He is set to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Additionally, Kumar has revealed his latest project Sarfira, reported to be the Hindi adaptation of Soorarai Pottru. Furthermore, he will be returning as Raju in Hera Pheri 3.