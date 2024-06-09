Akshay Kumar attends PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], June 9 : The national capital of India was abuzz with excitement and anticipation as the oath ceremony of PM Narendra Modi took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from various walks of life, adding a touch of glamour and prestige to the auspicious occasion.

One of the highlights of the evening was the arrival of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who attended the ceremony in his formal attire, donning a pink shirt and black pants.

Kumar also met Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati and BJP MP-elect Dharmendra Pradhan at the event.

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in stylish black attire, also arrived at the event.

Other stars from the film fraternity including Anupam Kher, Vikrant Massey, Rajkumar Hirani, and producer Mahaveer Jain also attended the oath ceremony in Delhi.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani were also present.

PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.PM Modi was seen wearing a full-sleeved white kurta with churidar and blue half jacket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor