Akshay Kumar buys a new luxury apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 7.8 crore

Akshay Kumar has bought an apartment in the Khar suburb of Mumbai for ₹7.8 crore, according to a Money Control report.This is the latest addition to his list of properties in Mumbai, including the sea-facing duplex, in which he lives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children, Aarav and Nitara.The reports quoted Zapkey.com and said that the documents of this new apartment state that it is located on the 19th floor of the Joy Legend building in Mumbai’s Khar West. It is an 1878 sq ft apartment and came with four cark parks. Reportedly, the property was registered on January 7 this year.

The website of Joy Legend said that the building has ‘ultra-modern 3 and 4 BHK luxury residences. Each house has a living room, deck area, dining area, master bedroom, guest bedrooms, children’s bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom, the website said.Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay has some interesting movies in the pipeline. While he is looking forward to the release of Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon on March 18 this year, he will also be seen in his first period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar, Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharuccha, OMG 2- Oh My God! 1 and Gorkha which is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army.