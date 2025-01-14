Akshay Kumar Celebrates Makar Sankranti by Flying Kites with Paresh Rawal on Bhooth Bangla Sets (Watch Video)

Makar Sankranti, the festival of joy, is celebrated across the country in various unique ways, and celebrities are joining in the festivities. This festival is celebrated by having sweet Til Gul Laddu and by flying kites. Akshay Kumar, who celebrates each and every festival, also celebrated Makar Sankranti by flying a kite in the sky. The actor shared the video of him flying a kite on the sets of his upcoming project with actor Paresh Rawal.

In the video, Paresh Rawal holds the manja while Akshay enjoys flying the kite, showcasing his playful side. Akshay captioned his post: "Celebrating Makar Sankranti on the sets of Bhoot Bangla with my friend Paresh Rawal. Keep smiling, enjoy the good things, and fly high like a kite... Best wishes to everyone... Happy Pongal, Uttarayan, and Bihu to everyone!"

This video has gone viral on social media, and love is being showered on him. Talking about the upcoming film, Akshay Kumar will be part of 'Bhoot Bangla'. This film marks his return to the horror-comedy genre after several years.

As for Bhoot Bangla, the release date has recently been announced. The film is set to premiere on April 2, 2026. Akshay Kumar shared this exciting news along with a new poster, adding to the anticipation for what promises to be an entertaining and thrilling experience. The shooting for Bhoot Bangla has already begun, keeping fans eager for its release.