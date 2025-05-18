Akshay Kumar Completes Filming Bhooth Bangla; Celebrates Seventh Collaboration with Director Priyadarshan

The iconic actor-director duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, reunited after fourteen years for the upcoming horror comedy flick, Bhooth Bangla. With Akshay headlining the film and Priyadarshan sitting on the director’s chair, Bhooth Bangla is expected to be another hit in the making after considering their track record of delivering cult classics.

Recently, Akshay Kumar wrapped up the shoot of Bhooth Bangla and announced the same on his social media. Celebrating his reunion with the acclaimed director, Akshay wrote, “And that’s a wrap on #BhoothBangla! My seventh madcap adventure with the ever-inventive Priyan sir, my second outing with the unstoppable Ekta, and my first but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the ever-surprising Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, the magic, and the memories. 🎬♥️”

With De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala and others, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have created an era of their own. They haven’t just delivered classic films, but have brought fresh perspectives to comedy, with a blend of clean and humorous dialogues, backed by Akshay’s impeccable comedy timing - only to create comedy capers that are highly celebrated and revisited even today. Audiences feel that Bollywood comedy films hit the spot mostly when it’s the collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. And now, the duo has teamed up yet again to maintain their graph with Bhooth Bangla!

Under the classic direction of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar will be seen paired for the first time with Wamiqa Gabbi. The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Jaaved Jaaferi and many others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, and it is scheduled to land in theatres on April 2, 2026.