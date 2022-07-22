Akshay Kumar congratulates team 'Soorarai Pottru' for winning National Award

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday congratulated the makers of the Tamil film 'Soorarai Pottru' and actors Suriya and Aparna Balamurali for winning the National Award.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Prithviraj' actor wrote, "Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.

The original makers of 'Soorarai Pottru' announced the official Hindi remake of the film in the year 2021, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are going to be the lead pair in the Hindi adaptation of the film, and south actor Suriya will be seen in a guest appearance role.

The 'Phir Hera Pheri' actor has already begun shooting for the film.

Whereas, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

The leading lady of 'Soorari Pottru', actor Aparna Balamurali, received the Best Actor (Female category) National award for her performance in the film.

Apart from them the film also starred actor Paresh Rawal in a negative role.

Meanwhile, the 'Atrangi Re' actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film 'Raksha Bandhan', which is slated to release on August 11, 2022. The film is going to face a big Bollywood clash with Aamir Khan's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chadha'.

Along with Akshay, the film also features actor Bhumi Pednekar in a prominent role.

( With inputs from ANI )

