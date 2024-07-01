Akshay Kumar Has Asked for His Payments To Be on Hold Until the Entire Cast and Crew Have Been Paid” Says Jackky Bhagnani

The last few weeks have shown the monetary strain of the money channels of the industry as multiple crew members have come out with their stories of delayed payments. Finally addressing the swirling rumors about unpaid dues at Pooja Entertainment, producer Jackky Bhagnani prioritized crew well-being and said that the incredible support of long-time collaborator Akshay Kumar has given them confidence. The superstar, who was the leading man of their last film Bade Miya Chote Miyan, had a meeting with Jackky Bhagnani and has asked for his payment to be put on hold until the entire cast and crew has been paid.

Bhagnani in a statement says, "Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single cast and crew member working on our projects receive their full and final payment. We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster at Pooja Entertainment."