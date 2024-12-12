Akshay Kumar Injured: Bollywood Actor Suffers Eye Injury While Shooting for ‘Housefull 5’ in Spain

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar suffered an injury while shooting for Housefull 5 in Spain. The shoot for the film has been temporarily paused due to this incident.

Media reports say Kumar was injured while performing an action sequence. He reportedly got a blow to the eye during the shoot. An ophthalmologist was immediately called to the set. The expert advised Kumar to take some time to rest.

Other co-stars have continued with their parts of the shoot, and it is expected that Akshay Kumar will soon return to the set. The shooting is in its final stages.

No official statement has been made by Akshay Kumar or his team regarding the incident.

The much-anticipated Housefull 5 is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025. The film will bring together Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar after many years.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 features a large ensemble cast. The film includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, and Dino Morea.