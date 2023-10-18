Akshay Kumar let daughter "steer the paddle boat" and "then this happened"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : Akshay Kumar lately gave back-to-back entertaining performances in 'OMG 2' and 'Mission Raniganj'. His recent performances have sent his followers into a frenzy.

While Akshay Kumar has been highly successful in his profession, he is also dealing with his personal life by being the best father to his children Aarav and Nitara.

The iconic actor recently uploaded a video of Akshay Kumar and Nitara having father-daughter moments while boating together.

He took to his Instagram handle to drop a video in which he can be seen boating with his daughter Nitara. In the video, the father-daughter duo can also be seen sharing some fun moments.

Akshay captioned the video with, "So I let my daughter steer the paddle boat...and then this happened #DaddyDaughterAdventures #MomentsToCherish #KidsAreLife"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

After his post went online, fans were left in awe of this father-daughter bond. One of them mentioned," She knows her dad is Khiladi, meanwhile her voice is(heart emoji)"

Another wrote, "This is so cute"

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the film 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' where he portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero.

"Mission Raniganj is about 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and this Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill who was an engineer and was there at that time. Some people from France and from the UK also came. They all said that it is impossible to get them out, they're dead because there were almost trillion of gallons of water filled below with carbon dioxide sorted filling," Akshay Kumar told ANI,

He added, "Then there comes a man who decides that I am going to save them. I don't know if there is any person who knows that it's sure death still he himself went down and took them out one by one and he himself came last. I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career. Ye meri sabse behtareen, sabse imaandaar, sabse sachchi aur sabse achi film hai. What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue', starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, was released in the theatres on October 6.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai it is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor