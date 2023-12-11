Akshay Kumar Meets PKL Players; Plays Volleyball With Them Along With Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself engaging in a spirited game of volleyball with the players from the PKL franchise Bengal Warriors. Joining the action-packed fun were none other than Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, adding their star power to the game and playing alongside the athletes from the Bengal Warriors.

This dynamic blend of Bollywood glamour and sporting prowess is not just elevating the Pro Kabaddi League experience but also creating a vibrant intersection of entertainment and sports that resonates with fans nationwide. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumored to be dating for a few years. They hit the headlines last year after it was reported that the two had broken up.Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in prominent roles. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. will also star in the film. in pivotal roles.