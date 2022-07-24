Akshay Kumar named as the highest taxpayer, receives honour certificate from Income Tax department

Akshay Kumar has once again been termed the highest taxpayer from the entertainment industry. The ‘Khiladi’ star has also received a ‘samman patra’ from the Income Tax department. The honour certificate was received by his team on his behalf. This has come as no surprise for him and his fans as the superstar have constantly been among the highest taxpayers of India over the last five years, a report in Pinkvilla stated.

This year, his fans saw Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, both of which didn’t do well at the box office. Now, all eyes are set on Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, and more. Besides films, Kumar is a brand ambassador for many brands and has appeared in several ads. It was last reported that Kumar pays as much as Rs. 29.5 crores in taxes, but it has increased over the years as before him was Amitabh Bachchan, who reportedly pays as high as Rs. 77 crores in taxes. After Big B, is it Salman Khan, who pays Rs. 44 crores.Shah Rukh Khan reportedly pays Rs. 22 crores, and Hrithik Roshan pays Rs. 25 crores.

