Akshay Kumar poses with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, ends up chatting about martial arts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 : Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a photo with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang from NVIDIA AI Summit 2024 and revealed how their meeting ended with them chatting about martial arts.

Akshay Kumar attended the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, where he met Jensen Huang at an event.

Taking to X on Thursday, Akshay treated fans with a picture featuring himself and Jensen Huang.

Imagine meeting the world’s biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are Mr. #JensenHuang. Now I know why @nvidia is the absolute giant that it is. 😊👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/h54V42QiTo— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 24, 2024

The image captures Akshay and Jensen Huang striking a martial arts pose while happily posing for the camera.

"Imagine meeting the world's biggest authority on Artificial Intelligence and ending up chatting about martial arts!! What an amazing man you are Mr #JensenHuang. Now I know why @nvidia is the absolute giant that it is," Akshay captioned the post.

To strengthen India's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA announced a partnership between Reliance and NVIDIA to establish cutting-edge AI infrastructure in the country, at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024, held in Mumbai.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a strategic partnership to build state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India at the NVIDIA Summit in Mumbai.

The collaboration aims to accelerate India's transformation into a global AI powerhouse by leveraging the nation's vast talent pool and burgeoning digital infrastructure.

The partnership between NVIDIA and Reliance aims to build AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology, including the GB200 GPUs. RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed plans to establish a scalable infrastructure capable of expanding beyond 1 gigawatt, powered by green energy.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up for 'Singham Again'.

Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'. Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

