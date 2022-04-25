Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan begin filming for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan have joined hands for the Hindi remake of Suriya's superhit film, Soorarai Pottru. The actors have started filming for the movie, which is yet-to-be titled. The Mission Mangal star took to social media to make the announcement. He wrote, "With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it. In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes."

With the auspicious coconut-breaking and a small prayer in our heart, we begin the filming of our yet untitled film which is about dreams and the power of it 💫 In case you’ll have any title suggestions, do share and of course your best wishes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nSUmWXbWlK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 25, 2022

Suriya also took to social media to announce his collaboration with Akshay. The south superstar tweeted photos with Akshay and wrote, "A new begining… need all your love and blessings!! @akshaykumar @Sudha_Kongara @gvprakash @CaptGopinath @CapeOfGoodFilm @Abundantia_Ent @2D_ENTPVTLTD." On the work front, Akki has number of films in his kitty including, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksah Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Prithviraj among others. Akshay was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey which hit the screens on the festival of Holi. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi in the lead.